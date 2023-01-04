BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand came to western New York Wednesday morning to call on the federal government to approve a major disaster declaration.

This comes after western New York experienced two historic snowstorms in November and December. A declaration like this would help cover the costs of recovery and clean-up efforts, particularly in relation to the blizzard that began days before Christmas.

“The feds must declare a disaster declaration ASAP…We don’t need nitpickers stopping the aid,” Schumer said during the conference at FeedMore’s warehouse on Holt Street in Buffalo.

Gillibrand spoke of how blinding snow can cripple a workforce that’s trying to clear roads and reach people in need.

Along with the two senators, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also spoke at the morning conference.

“If this was not a major disaster, I don’t know what is,” he said.