Schumer introduces plan for some businesses to receive second PPP loan

In this June 16, 2020 photo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer came to western New York on Wednesday to announce his plan to put more money back in the hands of small businesses.

Speaking from Partner’s Packaging on Reading Ave. in Buffalo, the Senator introduced the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act, otherwise known as the ‘P4’ Act.

Its purpose is to extend the PPP loan period until the end of 2020 and provide eligible small businesses with the option of a second loan.

Schumer says P4 second loans would let businesses access funds worth 250 percent of monthly payroll costs, up to a maximum of $2 million.

“Small businesses and non-profits with fewer than 100 employees, self-employed borrowers, and rural and historically underserved communities will be eligible for this second round of assistance, in an effort to get critical federal aid to the most in-need businesses that have lost 50 percent or more of revenues due to the pandemic,” Schumer’s office says.

