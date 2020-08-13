Schumer: Nearly 6,100 local workers, services in postal operations could be cut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer says thousands of jobs could be on the line if more federal funds aren’t provided to save them.

The U.S. Senator came to Buffalo on Thursday morning to discuss the matter.

After recently meeting with USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, he says post offices in western New York and nearly 6,100 workers and door-to-door services could be cut without more federal aid in the form of a relief bill.

“Last week, I met one-on-one with Postmaster General DeJoy and unfortunately my very serious concerns for Western New York’s postal operations, workforce and customers still remain,” Schumer says. “The Buffalo facility which I fought so hard to save back in 2012, WNY’s more than 6,000 post-related jobs, and the postal operations of the entire region are at stake. So, a place like Buffalo will feel the results of inaction first. From there, it would only get worse. We are here today for two reasons. First, we’re here to make a case for the administration that they have to meet in the middle and negotiate on pandemic relief for the USPS. Second, to urge USPS leaders like Louis DeJoy to back this place up. The whole of Western New York depends on it.”

Schumer says western New York is home to three postal distribution centers.

