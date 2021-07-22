Science Magnet School, Buffalo Museum of Science on lockdown as police search for gun

(Buffalo police will provide an update at 2 p.m. Watch it in the video player above.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School (P.S. 59) was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, Buffalo police confirmed to News 4. The Buffalo Museum of Science, located next door, is also on lockdown due to proximity to school.

Police said they are searching the school after a report that someone brought a gun into the building. They will provide an update to media at approximately 2 p.m.

The school is located in Martin Luther King Jr. Park on the city’s East Side.

The science museum’s director of external relations, Amy Biber, said there is no reason to believe any guests are in danger. Those currently inside the museum are free to continue their visit, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

