BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It took crews less than an hour to get the flames under control when a fire broke out at a scrapyard in north Buffalo.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on Elmwood near Hertel Avenue. Thick, dark smoke could be seen blocks away.
Due to the fire’s location, it appeared that crews had some difficulty getting water from the hydrants to their trucks.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.