Sea lion at Buffalo Zoo dies after having respiratory issue

(Photo of Dallas, shared by The Buffalo Zoo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its sea lions.

Dallas, who was 21 years old, passed away after having a respiratory problem.

The sea lion had been receiving treatment for the issue. The results of his necropsy were inclusive.

Dallas first came to The Buffalo Zoo in 2005. Typically, a sea lion lives for 15-20 years in the wild, but with managed care, they usually live to be 20 to 30 years old.

The other sea lions at the zoo are in good health.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.