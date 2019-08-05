Seabar to close this month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seabar has announced that it’s closing its doors for good.

The Ellicott St. restaurant says it will be serving guests “for the last time” in just under two weeks — August 17.

Anyone with a gift card is encouraged to use it by then.

“Thank you to the many, many friends we have met, and thank you for making Seabar part of you memories and lives here in Buffalo,” Seabar wrote on Facebook. “We can only express our appreciation for all the support over the years and the great memories of our own.”