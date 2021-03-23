Season passes for Olmsted Parks golf courses now available

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Golfers can now get season passes for Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks courses.

Passes for Cazenovia, Delaware and South Park can be purchased at this site, or in-person at course shops during weekends in April.

Daily tee time reservations can be made here.

“As we swing into spring, we look forward to welcoming golfers back to all three of Buffalo’s courses within the Olmsted park system. The Conservancy’s operations team has been hard at work with improvements including a bunker restoration project at all three courses in 2020. We appreciate our loyal patrons and supporters, and we are excited to continue providing our community with quality public golf experiences for all players, all season long.” Stephanie Crockatt, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy’s executive director