Sebastian Maniscalco to perform at KeyBank Center in December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Buffalo on December 3.
As part of the Nobody Does This Tour, the comedian will perform at the KeyBank Center, where officials say all local health guidelines in place at the time of the show will be enforced.
Pat McGann will serve as the opening act. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.
For those who live closer to Rochester, Maniscalco will be at Blue Cross Arena on December 4.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.