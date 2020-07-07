Breaking News
Second annual Flutterby Festival postponed until 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The second annual Flutterby Festival, turning Elmwood Avenue into an urban eco-corridor, is postponed until Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Organizers tell News 4 the event was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 8.

The inaugural event featured more than 125 businesses, organizations, and pop-ups that are engaged in environmental change including, urban farmers, beekeepers, eco-clothing companies, water conservationists, and more.

Organizers held activities such as participants planted micro pollinator gardens, a kids bike rodeo, a butterfly tent, and outdoor yoga classes.

Founder of the festival Newell Nussbaumer released a statement on the postponement: 

“This event is a leap forward in creating awareness of the significance of our connection to the environment and the impact of a healthy environment on our well-being and success. The pause we have been observing for the past months, due to the prevalence of COVID-19, has given the earth a chance to ‘breathe’ and re-enforced the need for sustained planetary and personal health. As we anticipate a rescheduled festival in 2021, the goal continues—to transform ourselves from the ‘Queen City’ to the ‘Green City’ of the Great Lakes. Our collective future depends on it.” He added: “Last year during the festival, three new green-themed building murals by Chuck Tingley, Chris Piontkowski, and Nicole Cherry, along with a ‘Lorax’ sculpture created by Tyler Griffis and painted by Mark Madden, were dedicated inside of the Eco-Corridor to serve as permanent testimony to this commitment.”

