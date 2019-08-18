Second of two gun violence rallies this week held on Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The second of two “Stop Gun Violence” rallies this week took place Sunday.

Today’s rally was used to call on Congress to take action on gun control when legislators are back in session.

The group says, “while Congress is on recess, gun violence is not.”

The rally was organized by Moms Demand Action in Buffalo.

Leaders with the Western New York Peace Center were there as well. They say they are tired of gun deaths, no matter the reason.

Friday’s rally focused on the rate of gun violence in the country, as well as in Buffalo.

It ended in a small prayer service for those who have lost their lives to gun violence.