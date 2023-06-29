BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a teen was sentenced for murder this past December, his accomplice has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the crime.

Vincent Manirakiza, 20, admitted to manslaughter on Thursday “under the theory of accomplice liability for his role in a homicide,” the Erie County District Attorney’s office said.

The homicide being referenced was the killing of a 17-year-old girl in a home on Koons Avenue. It happened in January 2022. Due to her age, the District Attorney’s office has not released the victim’s name.

She and another teen were shot with an illegal “ghost gun” after Manirakiza and his teen accomplice got into the Koons Avenue home through a window. According to officials, Manirakiza’s accomplice, then 15, was the one who shot the teenagers. He’s now serving 12 years to life in prison.

The DA’s office identified the surviving victim as a 19-year-old male who was taken to ECMC for an injury to his arm.

Manirakiza, who’s being held without bail, faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on August 8.