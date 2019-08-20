Secretary to Bishop agrees to leave of absence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– According to the Diocese of Buffalo, Rev. Ryszard Biernat, Secretary to the Bishop and Vice-Chancellor, has agreed to take a leave of absence.
In a statement to News 4, the diocese says Biernat the leave is for personal reasons for an undetermined length of time.
Biernat consented last Wednesday but requested the announcement be delayed until he had the opportunity to talk with his legal counsel.
Read the full statement below:
“Rev. Ryszard Biernat consented on Wednesday, August 14, to take a leave of absence from his position as Secretary to the Bishop and Vice-Chancellor for personal reasons. This leave is for an undetermined length of time. The release of this statement today was out of respect for Fr. Biernat’s request to delay this announcement until he had the opportunity to confer with his legal counsel.”