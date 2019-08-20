Secretary to Bishop agrees to leave of absence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– According to the Diocese of Buffalo, Rev. Ryszard Biernat, Secretary to the Bishop and Vice-Chancellor, has agreed to take a leave of absence.

In a statement to News 4, the diocese says Biernat the leave is for personal reasons for an undetermined length of time.

Biernat consented last Wednesday but requested the announcement be delayed until he had the opportunity to talk with his legal counsel.

Read the full statement below: