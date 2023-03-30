BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Main Street between Tupper Street and Goodell Street has reopened to vehicular traffic after being closed due to the aftermath of the fatal March 1 fire, city officials announced Thursday.

A portion of the sidewalk and one of the parking lanes in front of the 745 Main St. site remains fenced off as demolition work continues.

Despite Main Street reopening, Washington Street from Tupper to Goodell remains closed to vehicular traffic. However, businesses in the area of Washington Street are open and can be accessed.