BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Main Street between Tupper Street and Goodell Street has reopened to vehicular traffic after being closed due to the aftermath of the fatal March 1 fire, city officials announced Thursday.
A portion of the sidewalk and one of the parking lanes in front of the 745 Main St. site remains fenced off as demolition work continues.
Despite Main Street reopening, Washington Street from Tupper to Goodell remains closed to vehicular traffic. However, businesses in the area of Washington Street are open and can be accessed.
- White House defends ‘respectful’ relationship with Manchin after senator’s blistering op-ed
- Section of Main Street affected by March 1 fire reopened
- ‘Ridiculous’: White House rejects espionage charges against Wall Street Journal reporter
- Carole Baskin plans to sell Big Cat Rescue, send animals to Arkansas
- $20K reward in case of missing former Hogan aide
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.