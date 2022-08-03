BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large section of the Buffalo shoreline at the east end of the downtown DL&W Railroad Station has collapsed into the Buffalo River.

The 12 feet by 200 feet section crumbled into the water Wednesday around 1:13 p.m., according to the NFTA.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known and a marine contractor has started an underwater investigation. It’s not clear how much it will cost to fix it.

This area of the shoreline has been closed to the public for several months for unrelated construction work. The NFTA said barriers and other measures are in place to keep people safe.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Buffalo are coordinating efforts with the NFTA.