BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo-based security firm hired by DocGo to protect asylum seekers in Erie County has had its license suspended, the New York Department of State told News 4 on Tuesday night.

Trace Asset Protection Services has been providing protection for DocGo, a company hired by New York City to manage the asylum crisis across the state, since early this summer.

The license suspension comes after Governor Kathy Hochul directed the state to investigate Trace. An additional investigation was launched by the New York City comptroller’s office earlier this month.

Earlier this month, a state audit alleged that 16 of its employees lacked credentials to be security guards at a Cheektowaga hotel that housed migrants. Two asylum seekers have been charged with sex crimes since early August, both said to have taken place at a hotel in Cheektowaga.

News 4 is told that the same story unfolded in other parts of the state as well. Earlier this month, DocGo CEO Anthony Capone resigned following a report from the Albany Times Union that he lied about his education history in a professional biography.

While the suspension is ongoing, Trace is not allowed to provide security services anywhere in the state, at least until there is an administrative hearing to attempt to get its license back.