BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The month of March is the time to recognize the contributions of women all across the world, and right here in the Queen City, Colleen Pandy and Jill Cannan are making history.

Five years ago, both women were stay-at-homes who wanted to do something creative that enabled them to be home with their families when it mattered most. Soon after, the two launched their original studio which turned into three, ultimately rebranding into loaded lumber and going nationwide.

Today, the business can be found in fifteen cities across the country and their message to young women struggling with choosing between motherhood and career goals is that you don’t have to choose.

“You can do both.” says Cannan, “Set the sky for your limit. [We want to show] this new generation that it’s possible.”

