SEFCU donates $20,000 to FeedMore WNY in honor of Bills’ efforts in playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Credit union SEFCU has donated $20,000 to FeedMore WNY in honor of the Buffalo Bills’ successful season, particularly in the playoffs.

FeedMore WNY benefits people in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through hundreds of pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters and other hunger-relief agencies.

During the Wild Card round of the playoffs, in which the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts, SEFCU donated $125 per point, leading to $3,375 donated as a result of 27 points scored.

When the Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens, another $4,250 was donated when SEFCU gave $250 per point.

During the Bills’ battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, SEFCU donated $500 per point. Even though this was the game that kept the Bills from a spot in the Super Bowl, $12,000 more was donated to FeedMore WNY.

With $19,625 donated as a result of points scored, SEFCU rounded the total up to make a $20,000 donation.