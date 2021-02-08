Sen. Gillibrand coming to Buffalo to call for LIHEAP funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be making a stop in Buffalo on Monday morning.

Gillibrand will be in town to call for additional Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding in the next coronavirus relief package.

Gillibrand’s office says the CARES Act dedicated $900 million to emergency LIHEAP funding last year. She says at least $10 million is needed in new emergency supplemental funding to help people across the country.

We’ll show her conference at St. John’s Baptist Church on this page at 11 a.m. You can watch in the video player below.