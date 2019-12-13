Sen. Gillibrand helps pack meals for students at Food Bank of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Kirsten Gillibrand helped pack meals for students at the Food Bank of Western New York on Friday.

This is part of the organization’s backpack program. The food bank gives easy to make meals for students that get free or reduced lunch.

It’s to help make sure they get a nutritious meal during the weekend and holidays.

Senator Gillibrand says she commends the work done by the food bank.

The Food Bank of WNY says volunteers are always needed to help keep people fed year-round.