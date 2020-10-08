Sen. Gillibrand pushes for burn pit law to help veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wants to make it easier for veterans to get benefits for diseases they might have been exposed to while serving in the military.

Gillibrand stopped by the Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York on Main Street to introduce the new legislation today.

It’s called the Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act.

Gillibrand says many veterans have health problems because of toxic fumes.

She says about 8 in 10 veterans are denied burn-pit related disability claims from the VA.

“Men and women who are fighting for their lives should not have to fight the VA for their care. For the VA to drag its feet knowing many of our veterans do not have time to spare is an outrageous dereliction of duty,” Gillibrand said.

The new bill would streamline the process for vets to receive benefits from the VA.

If it’s passed, veterans would only need to submit proof of deployment to one of the countries named in the bill or receipt of a service medal associated with the global war on terror or the Gulf War.