BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in town today to announce the Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act of 2022.

Sen. Gillibrand visited the Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo. The bill she’s announcing is designed to provide federal financial and technical assistance to consortiums designated as “manufacturing communities.”

The Northland Workforce Training Center, a public-private partnership, would be eligible to be considered a “manufacturing community,” Gillibrand’s office says.

Describing it further, Gillibrand’s office describes the center as a place for “employers, educational institutions, community and faith-based organizations and state and local government focused on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating economic on-ramps to training, co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, and permanent employment for western New Yorkers seeking high-paying advanced manufacturing and energy careers.”