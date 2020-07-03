Sen. Gillibrand visits WNY, says she hears the calls for more federal funding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she hears local government officials asking for federal relief from the public health and economic crisis.

Gillibrand was in western New York Friday, alongside local leaders, including Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

They highlighted the potential layoffs of public health care workers, firefighters, police, sanitation workers, teachers and other vital public servants, if communities do not receive federal funding.

Gillibrand says all counties, cities, towns, and villages, regardless of size, need to be able to keep essential services while avoiding tax increases.