Sen. Kennedy says he’ll work with whoever wins mayoral race in November

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Tim Kennedy says he’ll work with whoever occupies the Mayor’s office following November’s election.

Taking a neutral stance when asked about Buffalo’s historic mayoral race, Kennedy spoke following a conference at Crisis Services Tuesday morning.

“The mayor has a great history here in Buffalo,” Kennedy said. He went on to say that if anyone could win a write-in campaign, he believes Brown could.

Kennedy also noted that after Walton’s primary victory, he called her to offer his congratulations.

Kennedy, who represents New York’s 63rd Senate District, which includes much of Buffalo, did not say if he’s supporting one candidate more than the other.

The Democrat said he’s worked closely with both Walton and Brown in the Buffalo community, and he’ll continue to work with whoever comes out victorious later this year.

