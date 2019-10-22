Sen. Schumer calls for $5 million in emergency funding to fix sea wall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says the multi-million dollar project to renovate LaSalle Park is in danger if the sea wall isn’t repaired.

Schumer stood at LaSalle Park on Monday, calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release $5 million in emergency funding to fix the sea wall.

He claims the wall that currently protects the park could fail at any time.

“If it were to collapse, then all of the great work that the Ralph Wilson Foundation, the City of Buffalo, the state of New York were to do wouldn’t make much sense, wouldn’t work.”

Sen. Schumer says he has sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is asking them to start sea wall repairs immediately.