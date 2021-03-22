Sen. Schumer discusses American Rescue Plan on Mayor Brown’s radio show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer recently joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on his weekly radio show to talk about how the recently-passed American Rescue Plan will impact western New York.

He broke down some of the funding, and shared how he believes the bill could help with getting people vaccinated. Sen. Schumer said they’re working on setting up 200 more vaccine sites.

He also said he believes the $1,400 stimulus checks that are beginning to arrive in bank accounts will make an impact on the region.

Schumer said “These $1,400 checks will be very, very important in getting people back to normal.”

People who make up to $75,000, and couples making up to $150,000 will see that full $1,400 benefit.