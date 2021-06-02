Sen. Schumer pushes for tech investment during visit to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Chuck Schumer came to Buffalo on Wednesday morning to discuss plans for investment in western New York’s tech economy.

Speaking from the M&T Technology Hub at Seneca One Tower, Schumer pushed for the U.S. Senate to approve a plan that includes the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

Schumer would like to see $52 billion in federal money be spent on domestic semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and tech hubs across the United States. He says these investments could positively impact the local region with new jobs.

