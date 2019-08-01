Senator Jacobs sponsors legislation making throwing water on police a felony

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Last week’s incidents of people drenching police officers with water in New York City has lead Senator Chris Jacobs to sponsor legislation to make it a Class E felony to throw water on police.

According to the senator, the crime would be punishable by up to one to four years in prison.

“If our elected leaders are not showing respect for law enforcement, the people they represent will soon follow, and we’re now seeing the negative consequences of that,” Jacobs said.

He hopes establishing this law would act as a deterrent to these situations going viral, hopefully discouraging similar scenarios and sending a message to respect law enforcement.

Jacobs added, “Right now, it’s water, next it could be something far more serious.”