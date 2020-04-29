Senator Kennedy teaming with NAACP and FeedMore WNY to host mobile food pantry events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Senator Tim Kennedy will partner with FeedMore WNY and the Buffalo Chapter of the NAACP to host two mobile food pantries in the Queen City.

They’ll host a distribution event at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 701 E. Delavan Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6th, as well as a distribution event at the Botanical Gardens at 2655 South Park Ave. on May 27th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kennedy’s Office says participants will be able to pick up food through both contactless drive-thru and walk-up systems, and the events are free and open to the public.

Officials are asking those planning to attend the food pantry at Mount Olive to enter at the Sheridan Ave entrance (Mt. Olive Way).

People planning to attend the event at the Botanical Gardens must enter through the main entrance at the traffic light on South Park Ave.

