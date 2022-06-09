BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Thursday that Buffalo’s African Heritage Food Co-op will receive $200,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI).

Formed in 2016, the African Heritage Food Cooperative is an organization that pushes to increase access to nutritious and affordable food in underserved Western New York communities, generate sustainable economic benefits by providing local employment and vendor opportunities, and encourage community ownership and involvement through cooperative participation.

Following the Tops supermarket shooting, which created a food desert on Buffalo’s East Side, Schumer hopes that the funding will improve food resources and options for East Side residents, as well as provide new market opportunities for farmers, stabilizing small and independent retailers, and creating good-paying jobs and economic opportunity for communities that need it most.