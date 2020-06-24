Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino reopens Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will reopen to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Temporary hours of operation, like those of the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, are every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Precautions to protect visitors and employees will be in place. Slot machines will be limited, there will be no table games, and food and beverage service and seating will be minimal.

Also, no one younger than 21 will be admitted, and visitors must use either the valet entrance or the parking garage entry points.

A wellness checkpoint will also be in place, and face masks will be mandatory.

MORE | More information on what you need to know before visiting can be found here.

The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino opened this past Thursday, and the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino will reopen on July 2.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.