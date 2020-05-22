Seneca Nation planning phased reopening of gaming operations

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Seneca Nation is planning a phased reopening of gaming operations in June.

Officials have directed management teams at Seneca Gaming and Entertainment and Seneca Gaming Corporation to finalize reopening plans for all of the nation’s Class II sites in Irving, Salamanca, and Cub, as well as its Class III sites in Niagara Falls, Allegany, and Buffalo.

They say this will allow employees to return and work to help drive Western New York’s economic recovery and will be a multi-week reopening process.

Operations were temporarily suspended as part of the COVID-19 response on March 16.

Officials say they anticipate the facilities will initially reopen at reduced capacity.

The Nation says they will implement comprehensive safety protocols informed by public health guidance.

This includes, but is not limited to, temperature screening for all workers and guests upon arrival, PPE standards for all workers, the required use of masks by workers and patrons, controlled social distancing, and enhanced sanitation procedures at all properties.

Details on specific property opening dates and safety protocols will be announced in the coming days, following final approval by the Seneca Nation, officials say.