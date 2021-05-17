Seneca Nation welcomes return of Red Jacket Peace Medal

(WIVB) — A medal, given to Seneca Chief Red Jacket by President George Washington, is back home.

The Seneca Nation held a formal ceremony today to welcome back the Red Jacket Peace Medal.

It was given to the Seneca Chief back in 1792 to commemorate discussions that eventually led to the Treaty of Canandaigua two years later.

It is considered a symbol of peace and friendship between the U.S. and the Six Nations.

“This medal, it represents what lives inside each and every Seneca person, the heart of the sovereign and our rightful recognition as such,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said.

The medal was passed down to several members of the cheif’s family.

Most recently it was in the possession of the Buffalo History Museum. In October, the Seneca Nation submitted a formal request to bring the medal back home.