BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten years after being purchased by Douglas Development, Seneca One is expected to be at full capacity in April of this year.

A post announcing this achievement was shared on the Seneca One Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“When our building was purchased, there was a strong contingent from within the city who advised us to tear it down and start something from scratch,” the post read. “We didn’t listen. We fixed what needed fixing and produced a game plan to create a bustling tech, housing, and entertainment hub in the heart of downtown Buffalo.”

Seneca One went on to say that the status of “full capacity” will come with the arrival of Highmark BlueCross BlueShield, following the renovation of the top five floors.

The residential part of the tower is already at full capacity, the post said, and a waitlist has been established.

“Many people projected that after 2020 that it would be impossible to get people back into the office and living within the downtown area, yet here we are,” the post said. “Buffalo is back on the rise. Let the renaissance begin!”

As the year continues, Seneca One says it plans to provide Buffalo “with the most unique art, music, sports, and entertainment events, new food and beverage offerings.”

“We’re finally at capacity, but we’re just getting started,” Seneca One’s post read. “We can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been working on.”

Douglas Jemal purchased the building in 2014. Overlooking Sahlen Field at its W. Seneca Street address, Seneca One was constructed between 1969 and 1974.

With 38 stories, it stands at 529 feet. The 1.2 million square foot structure was previously known as Marine Midland Center until 1999, and then One HSBC Center until 2013.

In addition to those it owns in Buffalo, Douglas Development has properties in Washington D.C., Virginia, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. Other Buffalo properties include Statler on Delaware Avenue, the Police Apartments on Franklin Street and Meidenbauer House on High Street.