BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car suffered significant damage in an apparent car accident on East Delevan Avenue on Monday morning.
The crash occurred on the corner of East Delevan Avenue and Main Street near Canisius University’s Demske Sports Complex.
A News 4 photographer arrived on scene before 9 a.m. and police had the area blocked off.
News 4 has reached out to police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
New on WIVB.com
- Are you scary? Six Flags wants to hire you this fall
- Chautauqua County man accused of setting fire to building with another person inside
- Former bookkeeper gets probation for stealing nearly $170K from employer
- 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after vehicle collision in Wyoming County
- More than $39K, guns, drugs found in Sunday Buffalo search
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.