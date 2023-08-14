BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car suffered significant damage in an apparent car accident on East Delevan Avenue on Monday morning.

The crash occurred on the corner of East Delevan Avenue and Main Street near Canisius University’s Demske Sports Complex.

Photo: Chris Broadbent/News 4

Photo: Chris Broadbent/News 4

Photo: Chris Broadbent/News 4

Photo: Chris Broadbent/News 4

A News 4 photographer arrived on scene before 9 a.m. and police had the area blocked off.

News 4 has reached out to police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.