BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One special little boy with a big heart is helping families in need this year.

News 4 is proud to join forces with Colvin Cleaners for Coats 4 Kids and the cause has some help with 7-year-old Cameron Higgins joining in too.

The 7-year-old collected more than 100 items for Coats 4 Kids.

Kelsey Anderson introduces you to Cameron and why he collected the items.