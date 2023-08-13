BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least half a dozen people were injured as a chaotic scene unfolded during a music festival at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor late Sunday night, police said.

Just after 10 p.m., police say some sort of disturbance started near the stage. People attempted to flee the area, resulting in injuries as the crowd started “pushing and shoving,” an official said.

According to authorities, “at least half a dozen” people were injured in the fracas and were transported to local hospitals with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:52 p.m., police were still on scene after the event ended.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 4 is able to gather more details.