Severe flu season leads Oishei Children’s Hospital to restrict some visitors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The “severe respiratory virus and influenza season”, as described by Oishei Children’s Hospital, has led to a restricted visitation policy effective immediately.

The hospital stated Wednesday that people who are ill and children under the age of five should not visit the hospital unless they are seeking treatment. That applies to children between the ages of five and 14, who can visit under special circumstances but must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

The policy does not apply to parents or grandparents but these adults are advised to wear a mask if they are ill.

Health officials said recently that there have been more than 700 flu cases in the last two weeks in Erie County. This time last year, there were 100 cases.

A boy died from flu-related complications this past weekend. It was the first pediatric flu death in Erie County since 2017.