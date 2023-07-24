BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two priests who were accused of misconduct claims against children were cleared by a review board, while another claim against a different priest was found to be true, the Diocese of Buffalo said Monday.

Rev. Msgr. Peter Popadick was placed on administrative leave this past March after a claim of child sexual abuse. On Monday, Bishop Michael Fisher said that the claim was unsubstantiated and returned him to ministry.

When he was placed on leave, Rev. Msgr. Popadick was the pastor at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church in Cheektowaga.

A second claim, against Rev. Patryk Sobczyk, was also found to be unsubstantiated. Sobczyk was placed on leave in December 2022 from his duties at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden and St. Maximilian Kolbe in Corfu after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to a minor.

A claim against Rev. Louis Dolinic was substantiated. He was placed on leave in 2018 because of previous child abuse complaints, and the Diocese says the previous complaints were determined substantiated in 2019. Dolinic was working at St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of Czestochowa in North Tonawanda. One other claim against him was found unsubstantiated.

He will continue to be listed on the Diocese’s website listing priests with substantiated claims of abuse.

The Diocese says that if you have any information on sexual abuse you would like to share, call 716-895-3010.