Vatican orders sex abuse investigation of Brooklyn bishop who happened to investigate Buffalo Diocese

NEW YORK (AP) — The Vatican has ordered an investigation of a sexual abuse allegation against a Brooklyn bishop who was previously named by Pope Francis to investigate the church’s response to clergy sexual abuse in Buffalo.

The Archdiocese of New York says Cardinal Timothy Dolan received instructions on Jan. 7 to begin an investigation of allegations that Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio molested a child while he was a priest in New Jersey in the mid-1970s.

DiMarzio has denied the allegation. An attorney notified church officials in November that he was preparing a lawsuit on behalf of the alleged victim.

Pope Francis tapped DiMarzio in October to investigate the Buffalo Diocese’s response to clergy sexual abuse.