BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Shakespeare in the Park is presenting its next round of online workshops.

It’s offering an online workshop for high schoolers.

The free two-week program will pair high school performers with professional actors and directors.

The session runs from August 10th to the 17th. The registration deadline is July 31st.

They’re also offering a “Music and Poetry” series every Thursday on their Facebook page.