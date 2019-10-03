Shark Girl leaving Canalside to undergo maintenance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shark Girl is saying goodbye to the public, for now.

In a message titled “Shark Girl Heading to the Spa,” the Albright-Knox Art Gallery announced that the iconic sculpture will be removed from its usual spot at Canalside next week.

But don’t worry, “she” will be back.

In order to make it through the cold, snowy weather, the fiberglass sculpture will need a bit of maintenance.

“Shark Girl is a beloved, whimsical year-round fixture at Canalside but needs some rejuvenation after flashing her toothy grin for so many selfies over the years,” said ECHDC Board Chairman Robert Gioia. “ECHDC’s agreement with the Albright-Knox for the repair and maintenance of Shark Girl will allow her to better handle interactions with all her fans, as well as to stand up to harsh Buffalo winters, for years to come. That said, we can’t wait until she returns!”

Shark Girl, which has been described as “a blend of whimsy and alarm, half Lewis Carroll’s Alice, half great white shark,” was created by American artist Casey Riordan in 2013.

The sculpture’s exact return date is not certain, but Albright-Knox Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott says it will be “a matter of months.”