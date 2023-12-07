BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A scary situation during the evening commute on Tuesday turned into a heroic moment when James Damon, a science teacher at Emerson School of Hospitality, sprung into action to help another Western New Yorker in need.

Damon was driving on the 198 near Elmwood Ave. when he saw another vehicle driving erratically around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The car even clipped the mirror of his vehicle, which he says is brand new. With frustration building, Damon followed the driver, hoping she would pull over.

She continued driving haphazardly, swerving between lanes and not maintaining her speed. Damon followed her as she navigated onto the 190 and merged into traffic. He says he stayed behind her to make sure other cars stayed away, while she drifted between the lanes. Ultimately, she crashed into the center median just past Porter Ave.

He says he was on the phone with 911 for most of this drive, which spans approximately six miles. Damon was a high school basketball coach and is CPR certified, which he says was an extreme help in this emergent situation.

That’s when Damon parked in front of her, jumped out into traffic and ran to the driver’s side. Through an open window, he reached inside, put the car in neutral and tried to wake the driver, who he says was slumped over the seat. She was unresponsive, according to Damon, so he pulled her out and started CPR in the left shoulder.

Erie County Sheriff’s Detective Jonathan Hanna saw Damon and the victim, prompting him to stop his car and help. Hanna is a tactical emergency casualty care instructor and said he is always instructing his team to do the next right thing, and not focus on a problem as a whole.

“Being behind her, it did. I went from frustration to concern. By the time her vehicle came to a stop, I wasn’t worried about my car. I wasn’t worried about damage that she could cause I knew she was experiencing some kind of medical emergency,” Damon said. “She needed help.”

Hanna continued compressions as Damon tried to open the victim’s airway. Deputy Kyle Hoffman and Detective David Zamorek, both of the sheriff’s office, stopped to assist as well. The New York State Police and Buffalo Fire Department also responded to the scene. The group of first responders administered Narcan and were able to find a pulse.

The victim was transported to the hospital around 5 p.m. and was intubated. She is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities believe she suffered a medical emergency from an overdose.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams called Damon’s actions brave and courageous.

I am so very proud of the heroic efforts of Mr. James Damon, a BPS teacher. His selfless and courageous acts helped save the life of a stranger in need. Everyone should learn CPR; you never know when you could save a life. During this season of giving, it’s heartwarming to hear that Mr. Damon, who teaches at Emerson School of Hospitality, PS 302, quickly and selflessly acted to save a fellow Western New Yorker’s life and about the importance of knowing CPR. This act of bravery reinforces that Buffalo is truly a “City of Good Neighbors.” Superintendent Tonja Williams, Buffalo Public Schools

Hanna encourages everyone to learn hands only CPR because you never know when you can save someone’s life.

“To establish air getting back into her body to get the blood pumping through her body. That’s what we are trying to achieve. Whether you are doing it 100% the right way or not, that’s happening the moment he does that,” Hanna said. “. If he wasn’t out engaging in that, I don’t think we would’ve had the same outcome.”