BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Theater lovers will be in for a great season at Shea’s.

Officials with the theater announced the schedule for this year’s Broadway Series.

Some of the big shows include To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie, Oklahoma, and My Fair Lady.

Hamilton will also return to the Queen City in November.

Officials say broadway loves to come to Buffalo.

The list of shows also includes Frozen. It’s set for June of next year.