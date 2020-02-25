Shea’s announces 2020-21 710 Theatre season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–This afternoon Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced the 2020-21 schedule for Shea’s 710 Theatre.

The 710 season will feature five shows, including a collaborative show by All for One Theatre Productions – “Shakespeare in Love,” President of Shea’s Michael Murphy says.

This producing partnership between Shea’s 710 Theatre, MusicalFare Theatre, Theatre of Youth, Irish Classical Theatre, and Road Less Traveled Productions mark’s the third year the group is producing a show on the 710 stage.

Subscriptions for the 710 season are currently available through Shea’s box office at 650 Main St. or by calling 716-847-0850. According to Shea’s, single tickets will be available to buy early this summer.

You can seel the full list of shows below:

Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod Comedy Road Less Traveled Productions Sept. 10 – 27, 2020.

by Wendy MacLeod Comedy Road Less Traveled Productions Sept. 10 – 27, 2020. In the Heights Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegrría Hudes Musical MusicalFare Theatre Dec. 3 – 20, 2020.

Music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegrría Hudes Musical MusicalFare Theatre Dec. 3 – 20, 2020. Shakespeare in Love All for One Theatre Productions – A collaborative production by MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, Irish Classical Theatre, Theatre of Youth, and Shea’s 710 Theatre Feb. 11 – 28, 2021.

All for One Theatre Productions – A collaborative production by MusicalFare Theatre, Road Less Traveled Productions, Irish Classical Theatre, Theatre of Youth, and Shea’s 710 Theatre Feb. 11 – 28, 2021. Farinelli and the King by Claire van Kampen Drama Irish Classical Theatre Company April 8 – 18, 2021.

by Claire van Kampen Drama Irish Classical Theatre Company April 8 – 18, 2021. Kinky Boots Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein Musical MusicalFare Theatre May 6 – 23, 2021

For more information visit Shea’s 710 website or follow Shea’s 710 on Facebook.