BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced its 2023-24 Broadway season lineup on Monday, featuring a number of recognizable shows.

The new season will officially begin on September 24 with the first show of 2023, Mrs. Doubtfire. The season will run until June 2024.

“Shea’s Buffalo continues to be a top destination for touring Broadway,” said Robert Brunschmid, the Vice President of Operations at Shea’s. ““Our Board, Staff and Volunteers are humbled by the incredible support from our community, and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of theatregoers to the Theatre District to share in the excitement of next season.”

The show list is below:

Mrs. Doubtfire : September 24-30, 2023

: September 24-30, 2023 Moulin Rouge! : October 24-November 5, 2023

: October 24-November 5, 2023 Annie : December 19-24, 2023 (Shea’s Special Engagement)

: December 19-24, 2023 (Shea’s Special Engagement) Girl from the North Country : January 16-21, 2024

: January 16-21, 2024 Funny Girl : February 13-18, 2024

: February 13-18, 2024 Les Misèrables : March 12-17, 2024

: March 12-17, 2024 Mamma Mia! : April 9-14, 2024

: April 9-14, 2024 MJ The Musical: June 11-16, 2024

Season tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.