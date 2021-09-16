Shea’s announces new vaccination policies set to take effect in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting October 9, proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required for all patrons ages 12+ at Shea’s Buffalo, 710 and Smith theatres.

This does not eliminate the mask mandate currently in place at Shea’s. That will remain.

Shea’s noted that this new policy does not impact any upcoming performances of Disney’s Frozen.

Additionally, Shea’s announced that patrons ages 12+ at Shea’s theatres must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering, effective October 28.

This news follows the recent announcement of vaccination policies set to takes effect at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center later this month.

