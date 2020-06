BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Shea’s Performing Arts Center has announced virtual summer camps for this summer.

Students of all ages will be able to train in acting, dance, and singing, right from their own homes.

Shea’s will offer three different camps: Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, The Actor’s Edge Summer Acting Intensive, and Theatre Camp for Grown-Ups.

Registration is now open.

For more information, click here.