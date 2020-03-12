Shea’s cancels all remaining performances of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Under Gov. Cuomo’s direction on coronavirus, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre and Shea’s 710 Theatre will cancel all remaining performances of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ and ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ immediately.

Single tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and the Shea’s Box Office will be automatically refunded.

According to Shea’s, season ticket holders will receive a credit on their account with the option to apply the credit to the balance of their 2020-2021 season.

” We urge all community members to practice caution and strictly follow the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of disease during this time. Shea’s will continue to closely monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and make decisions as circumstances require, in accordance with guidelines from the CDC and state and local health officials,” Shea’s said.

Looking for a refund? Contact Shea’s box office at 716-847-0850 or email patronservices@sheas.org.