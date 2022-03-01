BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Masks and proof of vaccination will no longer be required for guests at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, as of March 1.

This change in policy coincides with the opening night of My Fair Lady, which will be performed at the theater throughout the week.

During all recent performances, including Oklahoma!, guests were required to wear a mask at all times, including when seated. Before entering the theater, they also needed to show proof of vaccination.

The change in mask policy does not affect staff, volunteers or security personnel, as they’ll still be required to mask up. Shea’s strongly encourages guests to wear one, regardless.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on the business of theater. Even after shows started coming back to the stage following New York’s reopening measures, some still ended up being canceled.

Just a couple of months ago, the final performances of Broadway hit Hamilton at Shea’s were canceled due to the virus.

After a recent spike across the state, New York is now seeing fewer cases. This has led to the state dropping mask requirements for businesses, and as of Wednesday, schools.

But for the following types of facilities, the mask mandate remains in effect:

State-regulated healthcare settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses and bus stations

Trains and train stations

Subways and subway stations

Planes and airports